2019 should be a year to forget, not only for me but for Venezuela.
Writing a year in review when I have been away of Venezuela for so long, and with so few posts, is kind of tempting chutzpah; but there I go.
Changes in Venezuela have been multiple and perhaps decisive in a very negative way. They will deserve a series of small posts on their own. Perhaps writing shorter, to the point posts is a way for me to regain the habit of writing?
So I'll start by getting the personal stuff out of the way. 2019 should have been a normal year of grief after losing my partner of 20 years, and getting ready to lose my sick father. But it turned out to be more. My father did pass away in June but by then I had been diagnosed with cancer and since April I have been treated in France because, well, it was impossible to be treated in Venezuela. Grief became a reason to live on its own.
Treatment was complex and included a difficult hospital stay for a self graft. I have only praise for the French health system, without a doubt over all one of the better in the world. Now I am better though bald for the time being. I am down on "maintenance" chemotherapy for at least a year after which I should be fine for a while, giving science time to get new treatments for me. I will be able to return home for maybe two months early next year. Maybe 2021 will see me returning for good.
That is, if Venezuela does not get worse than what it is. But that is for the following posts.
Monday, December 16, 2019
2019 in review part 1: all changed
Posted by Daniel at 5:36 PM
Labels: blogging as a way of life
2 comments:
Comments policy:
1) Comments are moderated after the sixth day of publication. It may take up to a day or two for your note to appear then.
2) Your post will appear if you follow the basic rules. I will be ruthless in erasing, as well as those who replied to any off rule comment.
This is an anti Chavez/chavismo blog, Readers have made up their minds long ago. Trying to prove us wrong is considered a troll. Still, you are welcome as a chavista to post if you want to explain us coherently as to why chavismo does this or that. We are still waiting for that to happen.
Insults and put downs are frowned upon and I will be sole judge on whether to publish them.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Daniel - warm thoughts for recovery - all the best for 2020 from CanadaReplyDelete
Daniel,ReplyDelete
Make France your home.
,dave