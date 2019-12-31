Dear readers, it has been two years in a row that the best wishes I received were the prelude of horrendous years of grief. I am thus quite weary to partake in the ritual wishes.
But one needs to pick up the pieces, dust off, stand up and walk.
So there you go, have the best possible 2020.
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Welcome 2020
Posted by Daniel at 11:30 PM
Labels: blogging as a way of life
1 comment:
May 2020 break that trend. Best wishes.ReplyDelete