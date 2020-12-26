The 2020 Xmas post

It is late, like everything in this year.
But I hope that in spite of all those reading this will have the best possible Xmas they could have.
Here in exile a Tweet posted a few weeks ago will have to do.
Despues de 3 años de duelos, enfermedad y exilio es hora de recomponer un poquito la vida. La Navidad más nunca será normal pero haremos algo de ella.
Empezaremos con algo que no podía hacer en Venezuela, un arbolito en matero que sembraré en enero. pic.twitter.com/qbpjtdeUue
Although it does not look too happy I think it may survive. We'll plant it on New Year's day. Let's take it as a good omen if it grows.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments policy:
1) Comments are moderated after the sixth day of publication. It may take up to a day or two for your note to appear then.
2) Your post will appear if you follow the basic rules. I will be ruthless in erasing, as well as those who replied to any off rule comment.
This is an anti Chavez/chavismo blog, Readers have made up their minds long ago. Trying to prove us wrong is considered a troll. Still, you are welcome as a chavista to post if you want to explain us coherently as to why chavismo does this or that. We are still waiting for that to happen.
Insults and put downs are frowned upon and I will be sole judge on whether to publish them.