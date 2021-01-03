A new year

Wishing readers the best possible year 2021. It is going tough this time around. And if you are in Venezuela just making it through the year will be quite the achievement. Not that it will be much easier for those of us forced to leave the country but at least most of us will have access to food and running water 24/24.
If you are not Venezuelan and read this blog, do something good this year: help an exiled Venezuelan.
Love to all.
